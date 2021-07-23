12 West Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition makes up about 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned about 14.06% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

USHG Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

