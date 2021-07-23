125,000 Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

