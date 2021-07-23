1,250,025 Shares in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,250,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,141. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

