138,954 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 138,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $19,880,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000.

OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

