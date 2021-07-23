1,442 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Fabrinet stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

