150,000 Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.40% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALTU. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,999,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,428,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

