16,695 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTBI stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

