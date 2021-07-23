1,698 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.