17,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $132,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $118.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

