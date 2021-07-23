19,124 Shares in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Americas Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

