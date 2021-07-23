1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%.

SRCE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,024. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

