$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.06. Saia reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Saia stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.36.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

