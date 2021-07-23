200,000 Shares in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of DTOCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.