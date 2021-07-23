2,078 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $272,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $78,572,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $136.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

