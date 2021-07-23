21,191 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $7,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

