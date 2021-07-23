22,444 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

