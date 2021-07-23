2,336 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $113.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.38.

