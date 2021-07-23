2,971 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Bought by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.04. 9,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,151. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $209.12 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.58.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.79.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

