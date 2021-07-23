$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,959,000 after buying an additional 1,043,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.