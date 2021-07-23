30,000 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Change Healthcare accounts for about 0.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

