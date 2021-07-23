300,000 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.72 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.