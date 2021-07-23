3,774 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,362 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

NYSE:YETI opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

