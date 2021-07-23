3,897 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GATX by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $89.01 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

