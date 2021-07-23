3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,445 to GBX 1,510. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as high as GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94), with a volume of 346050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263 ($16.50).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

Get 3i Group alerts:

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37 shares of company stock worth $45,373.

The firm has a market cap of £12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,215.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.