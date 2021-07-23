3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 3i Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

