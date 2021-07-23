3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Now Covered by Cheuvreux

Equities researchers at Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Cheuvreux’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

TGOPY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

