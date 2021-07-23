$4.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAK shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:BAK traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

