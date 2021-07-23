415 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $350.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

