4,383 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,202,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,769 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 201,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

