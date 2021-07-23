463,504 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 463,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 11.86% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $516,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VRDN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 6,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.