47,321 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

