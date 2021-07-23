47,321 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TLS stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.
In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,420.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Telos Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.