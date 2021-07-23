$48.01 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.64 million and the highest is $48.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.81. 11,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,893. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -303.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.15.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

