4,933 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by SPT Invest Management Sarl

SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Unity Software accounts for about 0.0% of SPT Invest Management Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 953,585 shares of company stock valued at $92,408,152.

NYSE U traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $105.29. 23,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion and a PE ratio of -89.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

