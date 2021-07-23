4NEW One Day Volume Tops $734.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. 4NEW has a total market cap of $45,612.95 and $734.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

