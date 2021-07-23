$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 91,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.