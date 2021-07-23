$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 91,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

