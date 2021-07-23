5,015 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 238.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02.

