51,719 Shares in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Bought by Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSAH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 2,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

