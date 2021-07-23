$52.73 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to report $52.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,484,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $17,971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $26.72. 30,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 675.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

