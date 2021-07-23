5,753 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62,759.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 45,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

AAP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.