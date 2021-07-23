6,516 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 254,718 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93.

