$69.05 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce $69.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the highest is $73.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $277.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $286.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.95 million, with estimates ranging from $334.90 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $5,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

