70,087 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

