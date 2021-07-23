75,000 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTOCU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PTOCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.