$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $76.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.36 million and the highest is $77.36 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

