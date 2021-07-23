7,656 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,824,000 after buying an additional 249,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.70 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

