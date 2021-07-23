908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $322,700.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Kenneweg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $33.31 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $909.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

