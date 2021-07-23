$910.70 Million in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $910.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $768.90 million and the highest is $980.50 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $737.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

