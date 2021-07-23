93,728 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 93,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

