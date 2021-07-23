AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
