AB Electrolux (publ)’s (ELUXY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

