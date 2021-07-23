AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59. AB Volvo has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.36.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

